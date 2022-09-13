RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kyle Busch announced during a press conference Tuesday that he has signed a contract with Richard Childress Racing, and will start driving for the organization in 2023.

Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and has been driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past 15 years. There are seven weeks left in the current season.

“We hit the ground running, and we haven’t stopped since,” Busch said, reminiscing on the past 15 years of racing for Gibbs. “We’ve won a lot of races, we’ve won some championships, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Busch announced Tuesday that he signed a contract with Richard Childress Racing, and will become the newest driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 starting in 2023, adding a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion to the Chevrolet Racing camp. Randall Burnett will serve as crew chief.

“This is one of the most important decisions of my life,” Busch said Tuesday.

Busch joins Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick on the Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Cup Series driving team.

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy,” Busch said in a press release. “Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

During the press conference, Childress gave Busch’s son, 7-year-old Brexton Busch, a contract to guarantee him a spot as a future NASCAR driver with Richard Childress Racing.

The No. 8 Chevrolet is currently being driven by Tyler Reddick, who is competing for a championship. Reddick will remain under contract and drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023, according to the release.