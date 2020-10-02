Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell previews local NASCAR races in 2021

WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell catches up with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell to talk about the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series races coming to the track.

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on April 10, 2021 and Xfinity 500 on Oct. 31, 2021.

“For generations of race fans Martinsville Speedway is their home for NASCAR racing, so we look forward to continuing our short track tradition that began in 1949,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “With April’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 night race and the Xfinity 500 serving as the penultimate Cup Series race of the season, the battle for the Martinsville grandfather clock will be as fierce as ever.”

Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Cup Series for the second consecutive season, Xfinity 500, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The field will be set for the NASCAR Championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway in a short track battle that can only happen at Martinsville.

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Martinsville will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 under the bright lights at night. The shift of the spring date has some historic significance as the track hosted April Cup races from 1960 to 2008 with the exception of the 1970 season. It also hosted April Cup races in 1952, 1958, 2011-2013, and 2016-2017.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 as Richmond Raceway will host a race on April 18, 2021. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup races will also be announced at a later date.

2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 and Xfinity 500 Cup Series race tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Martinsville 2020 Season

Martinsville will host NASCAR’s penultimate playoff races for the first time on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The Xfinity 500 will set the field for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race will compete on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race will start the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at Martinsville on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The fall NASCAR races at Martinsville will be televised nationally with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series on NBC and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.