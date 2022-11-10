DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WRIC) — The full 2023 NASCAR Cap Series schedule has been released, including when each race will start and where each race can be seen on television.

The first race of the year will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 and the regular season will conclude at Daytona at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Playoffs will go from Sunday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5.

The two races taking place in Richmond this year will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Races will air on FOX, FS1, NBC and USA, all races will be broadcast on satellite radio on SiriusXM.

The full season schedule can be seen below, playoff races are in bold:

More information about the season can be found on NASCAR’s website.