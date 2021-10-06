NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham to serve as Grand Marshal for Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ray Evernham is in the NASCAR Hall of Fame for his work as crew chief for Jeff Gordon, including three runs to Cup Series championships.

But he’s humbled by his latest honor: He’ll be Grand Marshal for this weekend’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway.

“VIR is just one of the most beautiful places to go and race your car, so when they asked me if I would be the grand marshal for the IMSA event, which I always attend, I was blown away,” Evernham said.

It’s been a busy 2021 for Evernham: He is the co-founder of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), which launched earlier this year, with drivers like Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott taking part.

“(We) really made it about the drivers again, not about the race cars,” Evernham said. “The race cars can be pretty technical and we wanted to say, look, let’s take these great drivers and put them together in identical, prepared cars and take them back to short tracks.”

He says VIR could be on the schedule for the series second year.

“We certainly want to add some tracks that are what I call right, left, shift, brake tracks, so I’ve been having a lot of conversations with [VIR CEO] Connie [Nyholm] and [VIR president and COO] Kerrigan [Smith] and the folks up at VIR,” Evernham said. “We’d love to have an SRX racing event there as well.”