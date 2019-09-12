NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski visits McGuire VA Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski was in Richmond on Wednesday, but next week’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race wasn’t the only reason.

Keselowski stopped by McGuire VA Medical Center to visit with injured servicemen and servicewomen.

“It makes you grateful for the things you have in your life but also the opportunities we have in our life to do things, to live a life of freedom, where we get to go to a race track on a Saturday or a Sunday and watch a great race and have those freedoms and privileges,” Keselowski said.

That sort of charity work is central to the mission of Keselowski’s foundation.

“Brad does a lot through his Checkered Flag Foundation, so it means a lot to him to visit veterans and it was great to hear some of the stories of where they served, when they served. We even had one veteran who said he got out of bed because he wanted to meet Brad, which is really cool,” Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said.

Keselowski also commented on the enjoyable attributes of Richmond Raceway.

“Richmond is a very unique race track to NASCAR because of its size and speed. So it kind of has that short track feel at three-quarters of a mile in distance but a very intimate track,” Keselowski said. “The corners are very tight leaning up against each other but you still get that speed down the straightaway, almost 160 miles per hour.

“It has a good blend of speed and close-proximity racing that gives it that short track feel. So we really love coming to Richmond. It is a very unique challenge for us as drivers to drive the cars and have those high speeds down the straightaways and slow speeds in the corners. I think it puts on great racing.”

The playoffs begin in Las Vegas on Sunday, then shift to Richmond for next Saturday night’s race.