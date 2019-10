RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Nationals continued their pitching domination of the St. Louis Cardinals as Stephen Strasburg allowed only one unearned run and struck out 12 batters in 7 innings, leading the Washington Nationals to a 8-1 Game 3 win.



NLDS hero Howie Kendrick doubled three times, scoring two runs and driving in three more. The Nationals go for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m.