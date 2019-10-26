Nationals drop Game 3, 4-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Josh Reddick’s RBI single in the second inning gave Houston the lead for good and the Astros took the first World Series game in Washington, D.C., since 1933, defeating the Washington Nationals, 4-1.

Michael Brantley drove in two runs with singles in the third and fifth innings and Robinson Chirinos added a sixth-inning solo home run for the Astros, who trail the series, 2 games to 1.

The Nationals got within a run at 2-1 on Victor Robles’ RBI triple in the fourth. Ryan Zimmerman scored.

Zack Greinke scattered seven hits on 4 2/3 innings, allowing a run, to earn the win for the Astros. Anibal Sanchez gave up all four runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Nationals.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nationals Park at 8:07 p.m.