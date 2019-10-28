Nationals fall in Game 5, 7-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Houston Astros took a 3-2 lead in the World Series, hitting three home runs and winning for the third straight day over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, 7-1, on Sunday night.

Yordan Alvarez hit a 2-run home run off of Joe Ross, starting in place of the injured Max Scherzer, to give the Astros the lead in the top of the second inning.

Houston doubled its advantage on another 2-run blast in the fourth, this time by Carlos Correa.

Juan Soto’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh gave the Nationals some life.

But the Astros answered in the eighth as Yuli Gurriel singled home George Springer. Springer then hit Houston’s final 2-run homer of the night in the top of the ninth.

Game 6 is on Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. in Houston. Goochland native Justin Verlander will try to close out the Astros’ second title in three years against Stephen Strasburg and Washington.