Nationals force Game 7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Anthony Rendon drove in five runs and the Washington Nationals hit three home runs to force a Game 7 in the World Series, defeating the Houston Astros, 7-2.

The Nationals scored first on an Anthony Rendon RBI single in the first inning, but the Astros responded with two runs in the bottom of the first on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly and an Alex Bregman solo home run.

But the Nationals tied the game on Adam Eaton’s solo home run in the fifth and took the lead for good on Juan Soto’s homer later in the inning.

Rendon provided some insurance with a two-run home run in the seventh and a two-RBI double in the ninth.

Stephen Strasburg went 8 1/3 innings on the mound to beat Goochland native Justin Verlander, who fell to 0-6 in career World Series starts.

Game 7 is Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. in Houston.