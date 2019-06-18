1  of  5
Nationals sign first round draft pick Jackson Rutledge

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 17: Washington Nationals 2019 first round pick Jackson Rutledge talks to the media before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on June 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jackson Rutledge is officially a member of the Washington Nationals after the team announced his signing Monday.

Rutledge, a pitcher from San Jacinto College, is listed at 6-foot-8 and was the 17th overall selection in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Rutledge visited Nationals Park with his family and is expected to begin his career in the Gulf Coast League that begins later this month.

