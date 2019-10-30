Nationals postseason success helps drive baseball in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When the Washington Nationals advanced to the World Series after winning the National League pennant, the franchise showed what hard work can accomplish.

For the first time in franchise history, the Nationals made the World Series.

Since moving to Washington, D.C. in 2005, the Nationals have developed a fan base that reaches into Virginia and beyond.

“I just want to play for them one day,” said Nationals fan and baseball player Jacob Moore. “It just pushes me to go harder just to try and be in that situation in Game 7. It’s just a dream.”

Moore attended Game 4 of the World Series in Washington and says that it helps motivate him to one day make the major leagues. Especially after the Nationals slow start to the season.

WASHINGTON, D.C., OCTOBER 26, 2019: Jacob Moore (left) before Game 4 of the World Series.

“I was thinking something special was going to happen but I never thought it would go to Game 7 of the World Series.”

Richmond native Chris Martin not only played baseball but now he helps coach the future. Martin, who owns RISE Baseball in Chesterfield along with the brand new Tri-City Chili Peppers, says that the growth of baseball in the area has been fun to watch.

“We tell our guys all the time, go watch more baseball,” said Martin. “Having the Nats so close and seeing so much success, it’s definitely drawn up the excitement for the game and excitement to go out and watch ballgames.”