Nationals sweep Cardinals, advance to World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals are heading to the World Series.

The Nationals finished off a dominant four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, 7-4, scoring all seven of their runs in the first inning.

Patrick Corbin struck out 12 batters in the victory as the Nationals held the Cardinals to six runs for the entire National League Championship Series.

The Nationals will travel to the winner of the American League, either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees, for Game 1 next Tuesday.

Games 3 through 5, if necessary, will be at Nationals Park, starting on Friday, Oct. 25.