Nationals take Game 1 of the World Series, 5-4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Nationals won the first World Series game in franchise history, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead for good, defeating the Houston Astros, 5-4.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead on Yuli Gurriel’s two-RBI double, but Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto hit solo home runs in the second and fourth innings to tie the game.

Adam Eaton’s RBI single in the fifth gave Washington the lead and Soto followed by a two-RBI double.

George Springer hit a solo home run in the seventh and an RBI double in the eighth, but the Astros left the bases loaded in the eighth and couldn’t get even.

Goochland native Justin Verlander will start in Game 2 for Houston against Washington’s Stephen Strasburg. First pitch is at 8:07 p.m.