Nationals thump Astros, 12-3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Nationals scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and dominated the Houston Astros’ bullpen to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series, winning Game 2 on the road by the 12-3 final.

Kurt Suzuki started the surge with a home run and Asdrubal Cabrera added a two-RBI single in the inning.

Goochland native Justin Verlander broke the record for career postseason strikeouts, recording his 200th in the second inning, but took the loss for Houston after giving up the Suzuki home run.

The series shifts to Nationals Park on Friday.