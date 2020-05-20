Nationals to receive World Series rings during virtual ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals speaks during a parade to celebrate the Washington Nationals World Series victory over the Houston Astros on November 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. This is the first World Series win for the Nationals in 95 years. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — The wait is finally over for the Washington Nationals as the organization will receive their World Series championship rings Sunday night in a virtual ceremony.

“We’ll be bringing fans up close and personal with the team in a way that wouldn’t be possible in a typical ring ceremony,” said Mark Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals.

The 7 p.m. Sunday ceremony will be broadcast on television and online.

Washington was originally scheduled to receive their rings at April 4 at Nationals Park before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are currently in negotiations regarding games being played this year.