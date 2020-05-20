Nationals to receive World Series rings during virtual ceremony

(WRIC) — The wait is finally over for the Washington Nationals as the organization will receive their World Series championship rings Sunday night in a virtual ceremony.
“We’ll be bringing fans up close and personal with the team in a way that wouldn’t be possible in a typical ring ceremony,” said Mark Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals.
The 7 p.m. Sunday ceremony will be broadcast on television and online.
Washington was originally scheduled to receive their rings at April 4 at Nationals Park before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 season.
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are currently in negotiations regarding games being played this year.