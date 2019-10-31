Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win first World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Washington Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday night, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7.

Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run in the second inning, then Carlos Correa added an RBI single in the fifth for the Astros.

Zack Greinke was cruising on the mound, meanwhile, taking a 1-hit shutout into the seventh inning.

But Anthony Rendon’s solo home run got the Nats in the board, then, after a walk to Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick hit a 2-run homer to right field off of reliever Will Harris to give Washington the lead for good.

Juan Soto singled in an insurance run for the Nats in the eighth inning, then Adam Eaton drove in two more in the ninth.

Patrick Corbin earned the win with three shutout innings in relief of Max Scherzer and Daniel Hudson came on to get the final three outs.

It’s the first time in World Series history that the road team won every game.