Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden. The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day.
Washington is scheduled to host the Mets at Nationals Park on April 1. Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. William Howard Taft began the tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch in Washington in 1910. Since then, every sitting president except Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a major league franchise.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
