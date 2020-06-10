NBA champion Wali Jones has close ties to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Wali Jones grew up in Philadelphia, excelled at Villanova, and won the NBA championship with one of the greatest teams in league history, scoring a team-high 27 points in Game 6 to clinch the series for the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers.

But through his work in education and his many ties with athletes from around Virginia, he’s been a frequent visitor to Richmond in the years since retiring, working with organizations like the Salvation Army and Parks & Recreation.

“One of the things I just did this year was also to go to Armstrong High School with Coach Darrell Watts,” Jones said. “I work around the country with the military involving career exploration. We talk about academics and reading and they bring on the Army to talk to kids about careers and the Army.”

Jones played in the league in the heart of the civil rights movement and has been closely watching the latest developments around the country.

“When we played in the 60’s, when there were marches with Martin Luther King, one of the things we were trying to do, and I like the millennials, the young people out there (for saying this), is that we have to vote and we have to vote in reference to the local municipality and the state. We have to really vote. We have to change policies by voting.”