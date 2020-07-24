‘NBA Countdown’ to get fans ready for restart of season

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots free throws prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson has left the club to attend to an urgent family medical matter. The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season. But the club has not said whether the former Duke star would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any games because of his departure on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The NBA is coming back to the floor on Thursday.

So what better way to get ready than by watching ‘NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart’?

The two-hour special will air on WRIC on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

Host Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams will break down the rest of the regular season and the playoffs with special guest interviews and live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Buena Vista, Fla.

Each of the 22 teams in Florida, including the Washington Wizards, will play eight seeding games, then the playoffs will begin to crown the 2019-20 NBA champion.