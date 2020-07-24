‘NBA Countdown’ to get fans ready for restart of season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The NBA is coming back to the floor on Thursday.
So what better way to get ready than by watching ‘NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart’?
The two-hour special will air on WRIC on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
Host Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams will break down the rest of the regular season and the playoffs with special guest interviews and live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Buena Vista, Fla.
Each of the 22 teams in Florida, including the Washington Wizards, will play eight seeding games, then the playoffs will begin to crown the 2019-20 NBA champion.