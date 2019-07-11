NBA player Jeremy Lamb hopes to motivate young players at Richmond basketball camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is safe to say that it was a busy June for Jeremy Lamb as an NBA free agent.

Lamb and his girlfriend, Hali Eplin, welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Halo Amor Lamb, into this world on June 27. Then on June 30, it was reported that Lamb was headed to Indianapolis to play for the Pacers on a contract for three years and $31.5 million. The deal was made official on Sunday.

“The Pacers are a great organization, somewhere that I can grow on and off the court,” said Lamb, who played for the Charlotte Hornets for the last four seasons.

But through the craziness, both personally and professionally, Lamb traveled to Richmond to help his father, Rolando Lamb, coach his “A-Game Elite Basketball Camp” this week.

Lamb gets joy in helping young children pursue their dreams both on and off the court. Lamb’s focus at the camp?

“Just being able to put a smile on their face and give them motivation and help them as much as possible to get where they want to go in life,” Lamb told 8News.

Lamb has ties to the City of Richmond, where his father played for VCU alongside Hall of Famer Calvin Duncan, and the River City has a special place in his heart. Now, it’s time for a new chapter and even more progress in Indy.

“Only scratching the surface, I feel like, ready to build and grow even more every year and just excited about how far I have come,” Lamb said. “But I got a lot more ways to go. Extremely blessed and excited looking back on my career.”