Jazz, Pistons win as NBA Summer League action resumes

Tony Bradley had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 78-68 on Saturday as NBA Summer League play resumed in Las Vegas one day after an earthquake in the area forced two games to be shortened and another to be canceled.

The NBA Summer League games are being played at two venues — the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion at UNLV. The NBA said a survey was completed by two separate independent structural engineers on Saturday, which determined the facilities were safe.

The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center swayed during the quake, which caused major concern about safety. The floor in the Cox arena sustained minor damage that was repaired.

Bradley was 9 of 14 to lead the Jazz to a win at the Cox Pavilion. Justin Wright-Foreman and Miye Oni each had 14 points for the Jazz (1-0).

Oklahoma city (0-1) was led by 20 points from Hamidou Diallo and 11 points and 12 rebounds from Kevin Hervey.

PISTONS 93, TRAIL BLAZERS 73

Over at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Detroit Pistons (2-0) got 18 points from Svi Mykhailiuk and 17 points and 10 assists from Bruce Brown in a lopsided win over the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1).

The Pistons made 15 3-pointers.

Portland was led by 15 points by Anfernee Simons and 13 from Devin Robinson. Rookie first-round draft pick Nassir Little struggled, finishing with two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 22 minutes.

BUCKS 89, HAWKS 83

Bonzie Colson had 18 points and Jock Landale chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks (1-1) held off the Hawks. Milwaukee held Atlanta to 34-percent shooting from the floor.

Jordan Sibert led the Hawks with 22 points. He was 4 of 14 from the field but made all 10 free throw attempts. Tahjere McCall added 16 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (0-1), who only played eight players.

CELTICS 96, 76ERS 82

Carsen Edwards had a standout debut in Las Vegas, scoring 20 points on five 3-pointers as the Celtics pulled away from the 76ers. Edwards, the 33rd overall pick in the draft from Purdue, finished 7 of 17 from the field and added three steals.

Grant Williams finished with 12 points and six rebounds in his debut for the Celtics, while the team’s other first-round pick Romeo Langford sat out with a thumb injury.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle led the 76ers (1-1) with 15 points on four 3-pointers, while Zhaire Smith and Marial Shayok each had 14.

NOTES: Several players who are expected to play in Las Vegas couldn’t join their new teams because their rights were traded at the June 20 draft in deals that were unofficial until Saturday. Among those was KZ Okpala of the Miami Heat, who joined his new franchise for the first time Saturday and is expected to make his Summer League debut on Sunday. Okpala watched Miami’s first four summer games on television and says he’s “just trying to stay ready.”

