NBA’s Ed Davis holds free basketball camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Ed Davis gets ready for his 11th season in the NBA, coming home and holding a free basketball camp is something he couldn’t pass up on.

“Just giving back,” said Davis. “Being around today’s youth, I really didn’t realize how tough it was on single mothers and parents in general with kids until I had kids. Giving those parents a break for half a day, it means a lot to me .”

Davis used to go to camps when he was growing up so holding a free camp in Richmond is very important to him.

The future of basketball is bright in Virginia as Davis hopes to have an impact in his hometown.

Davis, who played with the Brooklyn Nets last season, recently signed with the Utah Jazz.