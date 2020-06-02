NCAA Division 1 voluntary athletics activities begin as schools decide when to reopen

(WRIC) — Monday marked the return of Division 1 NCAA voluntary on-campus activities but schools are making their own decisions on if they want to reopen.

VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin says VCU will welcome back student athletes, slowly.

“We’ll have some here on Monday and filtering in throughout the week,” said McLaughlin. “It’s not as if we have everything in a giant rush, obviously. We want to make sure we do it in a safe and measured way to keep everyone healthy.”

McLaughlin also says VCU is continuously cleaning facilities and following state guidelines.

“We’re doing testing with our student athletes when they come back to make sure everyone’s healthy,” added McLaughlin. “We’re doing a ton of cleaning in facilities.”

John Hardt, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Richmond, tells 8News in a statement that a determination has not been made on when campus will reopen.