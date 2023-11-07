EAST LANSING, Mich. (WRIC) — James Madison University’s (JMU) top-25 football team may be in the middle of a high-profile controversy surrounding their exclusion from the postseason despite being undefeated, but they are not the university’s only team making national news this season.

On Monday JMU’s basketball team upset the No. 4 team in the nation, the Michigan State Spartans, 79-76 in overtime and on the road to begin their 2023-2024 season. It is the highest-ranked team the Dukes have ever upset and their first time defeating a top-25 team since 1992.

JMU’s Terrence Edwards, Jr. led the Dukes in scoring with 24, forward T.J. Bickerstaff scored 21 points and led the team in rebounds with 14, guard Michael Green III scored 13 points.

Monday night was the first time a preseason top-5 team has lost at home on opening night since 2001.

This win comes less than a week after the university’s men’s soccer team defeated the No. 1 team in the nation, the University of Central Florida Knights, on the final night of their regular season.

The soccer team would go on to lose to Kentucky in the Sun Belt Conference Championship but has already earned a bid in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

JMU’s next basketball game is on the road against Kent State, tipping off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.