‘Ace’ Baldwin makes season debut, VCU Rams beat Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 66-52

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Adrian ‘Ace’ Baldwin’s season debut for the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team was a winning one.

Baldwin returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon to score 13 points in 19 minutes as the VCU Rams beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 66-52, at the Siegel Center on Wednesday night.

VCU’s Jayden Nunn scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half as the Rams (5-4) extended a 34-30 halftime lead.

Jalen Gibbs led Jacksonville State (3-5) with 12 points.

VCU will make the trip to Norfolk for the Interstate Rivalry game against Old Dominion on Saturday at 8 p.m.

