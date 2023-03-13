RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginia schools are headed to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, one of which earned the 1-seed in their region.

The Virginia Tech Hokies have earned the 1-seed in Region 3 after they won the Atlantic Coast Conference title game against the Louisville Cardinals, 75-67. They will face the 16-seed Chatanooga Mocs in the first round, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks, left, hugs Georgia Amoore after Virginia Tech defeated Louisville in an NCAA college basketball game for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Amoore was the tournament’s most valuable player. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Virginia Tech players, from left to right, Kayana Traylor, Cayla King, Taylor Soule and Elizabeth Kitley react after their team was called during an NCAA college women’s basketball tournament selection show watch party in Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

The Hokies are led by two-time ACC Player of the Year and all-time leading scorer Elizabeth Kitley, who averaged 18.6 points per game on 56.3% shooting this year as the team’s starting center, as well as All-ACC point guard Georgia Amoore, who scored 21.6 points per game in the ACC Tournament, setting a record for 3-pointers and earning tournament MVP.

The Norfolk State Spartans have also earned a spot in the tournament after a win against the Howard Bison in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title game. Their first game will be against the defending champions South Carolina Gamecocks, who are likely to have trouble scoring against the nation’s top-ranked defense.

The Spartans lead the nation in opposing points per game, as well as opposing field goal percentage. They also rank fifth in the nation in steals and turnovers forced per game, and won by 106 points on opening night against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Norfolk State celebrates after defeating Howard in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

With a win against the Texas State Bobcats to win the Sun Belt title in their first year as a member, the James Madison Dukes have also earned a spot in this year’s tournament. They’ll face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.