Hot shooting propels Virginia Tech Hokies over Cornell Big Red, 93-60

NCAA Basketball

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies made 56.7% of their field goals in the first half, knocked down 12 of 23 three-pointers, and defeated the Cornell Big Red, 93-60, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Seven Hokies were in double figures, led by 16 points from Keve Aluma, 14 from Darius Maddox and 13 by Nahiem Alleyne.

Virginia Tech (7-3) also held a 40-23 rebounding advantage.

Kobe Dickson and Guy Ragland, Jr. scored 11 each for Cornell (8-2).

Next up, the Hokies are at Dayton at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events