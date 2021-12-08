Hot shooting propels Virginia Tech Hokies over Cornell Big Red, 93-60

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies made 56.7% of their field goals in the first half, knocked down 12 of 23 three-pointers, and defeated the Cornell Big Red, 93-60, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Seven Hokies were in double figures, led by 16 points from Keve Aluma, 14 from Darius Maddox and 13 by Nahiem Alleyne.

Virginia Tech (7-3) also held a 40-23 rebounding advantage.

Kobe Dickson and Guy Ragland, Jr. scored 11 each for Cornell (8-2).

Next up, the Hokies are at Dayton at 2 p.m. on Sunday.