RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Rams Men’s Basketball team are going dancing for the first time since 2019.

Facing off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Friday, March 17, there will be several ways to watch the Rams — in Richmond and in person in Albany.

Watching on TV

For those who want to watch the game from home, it will be broadcast on TBS, according to ESPN. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. Friday.

For those in Richmond who want to watch the game with a crowd, there will be a watch party at the Commons Theater, located inside the University Student Commons on the 900 block of Floyd Avenue on VCU’s campus.

There will also be a watch party in Southside, at the Playbook Sports Bar & Grill, located inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium on the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Watching live in Albany

For those who want to make the trip to the MVP Arena in downtown Albany to see the action in person, there are several ways to get there.

According to Google Maps, the drive from the Stuart C. Siegel Center to the MVP Arena takes about seven hours and 45 minutes. The most direct route consists of taking Interstate 95 to Woodbridge Township in New Jersey, then taking the Garden State Parkway to the New York State Thruway and Interstate 787, which goes into downtown Albany.

Greyhound tickets from Richmond to Albany on Thursday, March 16 start at just over $100. The Greyhound station in Albany is right downtown, just a six-minute walk to the arena.

Amtrak tickets for the day before the game start at just under $270, and the trip is expected to take between 10 and 12 hours. The Amtrak station that serves the Albany area is right across the river from the arena in Rensselaer, and is just a five-minute drive away.

Richmond International Airport (RIC) does not have any direct flights to Albany International Airport, but there are 12 flights that make stops in either New York, Philadelphia or northern Virginia. Flights can be booked on RIC’s website.

Albany International Airport is located north of the city in Colonie. According to Google Maps, the drive from the airport to MVP Arena takes between 15 and 17 minutes.

Tickets for the game range in price from about $135 to over $900 and can be found on StubHub and SeatGeek.