James Madison men’s basketball beats Virginia for first time, 52-49

Fans and players celebrate on the court after James Madison defeated Virginia 52-49 in an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Harrisonburg, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Vado Morse led a balanced attack with nine points and the James Madison Dukes stunned the Virginia Cavaliers, 52-49, at Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

Takal Molson made a go-ahead basket with 1:10 remaining and an off-balance shot with 22.1 seconds left to seal the win for the Dukes.

Kihei Clark missed a 3-pointer at the other end, Virginia’s 21st miss from distance, and Terell Strickland was fouled. Strickland missed the free throw and Armaan Franklin got it to midcourt for a heave at the buzzer but it didn’t hit the rim.

JMU held UVA to 14 points in the first half and led by 10 at the break.

Virginia had won the previous 11 all-time meetings in the series.

Jayden Gardner had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia in the loss.

Many of the fans, in the first sellout at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, rushed the court to celebrate the program’s first win over the Cavaliers.