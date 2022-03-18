RALEIGH, N.C. (WRIC) — The Longwood Lancers women’s basketball team continues their unprecedented run through the NCAA Tournament after a win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers Thursday.

The Lancers are currently having a historic season, having won their first Big South Conference Championship and subsequently making the tournament for the first time in program history.

Longwood forward Akila Smith was the deciding factor with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks. Point guard Tra’Dayja Smith led the Lancers in assists with 6 and had 11 points. Guard Kayla McMakin went 4-5 from three for 18 points.

The Mountaineers’ 16-13 overall record was good for third best in the lowly Northeast Conference this year, and in the end could not get it done against Longwood, who shows no signs of faltering.

Mountaineers guard Kendal Bresee led the team in points with 20 and had 4 assists. Guard Jessica Tomasetti led the team in rebounds with 7, and had 13 points and 2 assists. Guard Michaela Harrison led the team in steals with 3 and had 13 points.