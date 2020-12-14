McBride scores 20, No. 11 WVU beats No. 19 Richmond 87-71

West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) shoots while defended by Richmond guard Blake Francis (1) and forward Nathan Cayo (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 20 points and No. 11 West Virginia rode a hot-shooting first half to an 87-71 victory over No. 19 Richmond. West Virginia made 10 straight shots during an 18-1 run at the end of the first half for a 52-30 halftime lead.

For the game the Mountaineers shot 58% from the floor, including 8 of 14 3-pointers. Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe both had 12 points for the Mountaineers. Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo each scored 14 points for Richmond. Blake Francis added 12 points.

