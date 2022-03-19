RALEIGH, N.C. (WRIC) — The Longwood University women’s basketball team’s historic run through the NCAA Tournament has been ended by the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The Lancers won their their first Big South Conference Championship and made their first tournament appearance in program history this year in their most successful postseason since 2003, when they won the Conference Carolinas title and made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

In the end, the Lancers were not able to get it done against the dangerous Wolfpack, who’s overall record of 30-3 put them safely at the front of the fiercely competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.

Longwood guard Tra’Dayja Smith led the Lancers in points and assists, with 25 and 6 respectively. Forward Akila Smith had 7 rebounds, 2 rebounds and 10 points. Guard Kyla McMakin had 19 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.

NC state guard Jakia Brown-Turner led the Wolfpack with 15 points, and also had 7 rebounds. Center Elisssa Cunane had 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 rebounds. Guard Paina Perez had 16 points, 4 rebounds and a assist.