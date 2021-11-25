No. 6 Baylor tops VCU 69-61, reaches Battle 4 Atlantis final

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Virginia Commonwealth forward Levi Stockard III (34) goes for a basket against Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 15 points to help No. 6 Baylor hold off VCU 69-61 in Thursday’s semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Freshman Kendall Brown added 14 points for the reigning national champion Bears.

Vince Williams scored 17 points to lead VCU. The Rams shot 48% after halftime but got no closer than three points.

Baylor helped itself by committing just five second-half turnovers. The Bears also opened the second half with nine straight points to push the lead to 38-27.