No. 6 Baylor tops VCU 69-61, reaches Battle 4 Atlantis final

NCAA Basketball

by: Associated Press

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Virginia Commonwealth forward Levi Stockard III (34) goes for a basket against Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 15 points to help No. 6 Baylor hold off VCU 69-61 in Thursday’s semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Freshman Kendall Brown added 14 points for the reigning national champion Bears.

Vince Williams scored 17 points to lead VCU. The Rams shot 48% after halftime but got no closer than three points.

Baylor helped itself by committing just five second-half turnovers. The Bears also opened the second half with nine straight points to push the lead to 38-27.

  In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) hangs from the rim after dunking against Virginia Commonwealth during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
  In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
  In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Virginia Commonwealth forward Levi Stockard III (34) goes for a basket against Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
  In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Virginia Commonwealth forward Hason Ward (20) and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

