FORT WORTH, Texas (WRIC) — After being crowned MEAC Champions and making the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, the Norfolk State Spartans’ season was ended early by the defending NCAA Champion Baylor Bears.

The Spartans had an incredible season, going undefeated at home, dropping just two games in conference play during the regular season and defeating their three opponents in the MEAC Tournament by a combined score of 32.

In the end, they came up short against the reigning champs, who ended the regular season second in the Big 12 with a conference record of 14-4.

NSU guard Joe Bryant, Jr. led the Spartans in scoring 15 points, as well as 5 rebounds. Guard Terrence Jones came off the bench to score 9 points and grab 2 steals.

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer led the Bears with 22 points, along with 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Forward Jeremy Sochan came off the bench to score 15, along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

The 8-seed North Carolina Tar Heels and 9-seed Marquette Golden Eagles play today at 4:30 p.m., the winner will play Baylor Saturday, March 19.