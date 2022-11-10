NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Yes, you read that headline correctly.

The Norfolk State University Spartans women’s basketball team made a statement to start their season Monday, defeating Virginia University of Lynchburg 125-19 on opening night.

The VUL Dragons were not able to score more than eight in any quarter, and in the second, the Spartans’ defense prevented them from scoring a single point. The win is the highest margin of victory in program history, but not the first time the school’s women’s basketball team has held an opponent to just 19 points.

On Monday, eight Spartans scored double-digits, and four had double-doubles in the 106-point victory. Guard Deja Francis led the team in points with 21 and had 10 assists. Guard Na’naijah Williams scored 16 and had three steals. Guard Camille Downs scored 14 and had four steals. Guard Alana Smith had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

The Spartans are currently 1-1, having dropped their second game against Penn State by just six on the road. Their next matchup is an away game against College of Charleston at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.