RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Men’s Basketball Team has made it to Albany, N.Y. ahead of Friday, March 17’s big NCAA game against Saint Mary’s College. If you still haven’t quite found your team spirit, it’s not too late. The Rams packed some extra pep this trip.

After a six-year hiatus, the Peppas spirit band director, Ryan Kopacsi, resumed his role leading the famous group. The band has brought their fiery energy all season. Senior trumpet player Michael Nguyen said sometimes the Peppas accomplish that goal using more than music.

“I lost my voice about three times,” Nguyen said. “We cheer super hard, we go hardcore.”

After a regular season filled with music and cheer, Kopacsi and the Peppas are excited to join the team in New York for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I had no idea what I was getting into,” Kopacsi said. “When I got back, I didn’t know if I could even still do it.”

The renowned pep band leader started his time with the Peppas in 1998, but took a pause in 2016. He’s relieved to be back and bringing a revitalized energy complete with cheering, music, and, of course, a whole lot of dancing from each band member.

“All the band members really give 100% all the time,” Nguyen said.

You can’t go to a game without seeing those shining instruments and smiling faces. The big dance is no different.

Even Head Coach Mike Rhoades told 8News earlier this week that he is thrilled to continue to shine a spotlight on the sideline.

“When the rest of the college basketball world experiences the total package, and everybody else, they love it,” Rhoades said. “They’re not a secret weapon, because everybody knows who they are.”

While it is his first season back with the team, it’s not Kopacsi’s first rodeo.

“I’ve been to more NCAA tournaments than I can count, at this point,” Kopacsi said. “That’s just a testament to the program VCU has built over the years and years and years, years, years.”

On the other hand, for many student band members — like Nguyen — this week’s trip is their first time tackling a tournament.

Nguyen said the band hopes and plans to bring extra magic to the court from the stands.

“We’re ready to give it our all,” Nguyen said.

The madness is just beginning. As for what to expect Friday…

“Can’t give anything away,” Kopacsi laughed.

While the Peppas have been tight-lipped about what they’ve been working on, we know they’ve been practicing all season and gearing up for these big national-scale moments like Friday’s game, so it’s sure to be big.

The Rams take on the Saint Mary Gaels Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.