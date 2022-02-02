PREVIEW: VCU Basketball hosting Dayton tonight

Virginia Commonwealth guard Nick Kern, center, tries to keep the ball in-bounds as head coach Mike Rhoades, right, looks on during an NCAA college basketball game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both the VCU Rams and Dayton Flyers are hoping to leave the Siegel Center tonight with a three-game win streak and the exclusive rights to third place in the Atlantic 10 conference.

Dayton comes into Richmond having had an impressive January, winning by 20 against Duquesne and 18 against defending Atlantic-10 champions St. Bonaventure. The only two games they lost out of eight last month were both by one point – last Friday against George Mason and the last time they faced VCU on Jan. 5.

The Rams, who share the #3 spot in the A10 with the Flyers, had an equally remarkable January. Like Dayton, they dropped only two of their eight games, but one of those was by 20 to St. Bonaventure.

This game against Dayton is critical for VCU in their push for a strong end to the season, as they face bottom-half conference opponents for the rest of the season with the exception of George Mason, St. Bonaventure and Richmond.

Players to watch for VCU include forward Vince Williams, who had 22 points with ten rebounds and made the game-winning three-pointer in their last game against Richmond and point guard Ace Baldwin who was out until December and has been a big factor in the Rams recent success on offense. Another forward, Hason Ward had 14 points off the bench with ten rebounds last game and will could be another difference maker for VCU.

Dayton’s players to watch include forward DaRon Holmes who leads the Flyers in steals averaged 11 points a game this year, guard Malachi Smith who put up 11 against VCU during their last matchup and guard Kobe Brea who scored 11 points against GMU off the bench and leads the team in made threes per game.

Since VCU and Dayton are both 6-2 in the conference, a win will put one in the solo #3 spot and the other in fourth at 6-3. Since all 14 of the A10 teams make it into the championship, the game won’t effect their chances, but it will affect seeding and their likelihood of making it to the NCAA tournament in March.