RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams Men’s Basketball team wraps up their third-to-last game with a win against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, Head Coach Mike Rhodes has reached an important milestone in his career.

Tonight’s win against UMass marked Rhodes’ 100th as the head coach of the Rams. Having been the team’s head coach since the 2017-2018 season, it took Rhodes just 150 games and five seasons to reach this point. He now has an all-time record of 100-50 as VCU’s head coach.

Rhodes is just the fourth head coach in VCU history to reach the milestone, joining Shaka Smart, Sonny Smith and J.D. Barnett as the only Rams coaches with 100 wins.

The win in Amherst in an important victory for the team as a whole as well — as they’ve earned a double-bye in the A10 Championship, meaning they will get to skip the first two rounds of the tournament and go straight to the quarterfinal.

Every year, all 14 A10 teams are invited to the single-elimination tournament. There are a total of five rounds, the 11th through 14th seeds have to play in the first round, while the 10th through 5th seeds are awarded a first round bye and the top 4 teams are awarded a double-bye.

Last year, when the Rams concluded the regular season with the #2 seed and a double bye, they made it all the way to the final, losing to St. Bonaventure. The winner of the championship is guaranteed a spot in the NCAA tournament known as “March Madness.”

The Rams again stand at #2 in the conference, and only have two games remaining the regular season — one at home against St. Bonaventure and one on the road against Saint Louis.