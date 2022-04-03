The South Carolina bench reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WRIC) — The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team finished an amazing 34-2 season with a national championship against one of the most prolific teams in sports, 64-49.

The Gamecocks came sprinting out of the gate, pulling away 22-8 at the end of the first quarter. The University of Connecticut Huskies tried to come back from that, outscoring South Carolina 19-13 in the second quarter. In the end, the early deficit was too much for the Huskies to come back from, as they were outscored in the second half, 29-22.

South Carolina has seen a huge improvement under head coach Dawn Staley. When she took over in 2008, the Gamecocks had made the NCAA Tournament just once since 1991. After coaching the team for three years without a winning record, Staley has led the team to the tournament every year for the last decade.

The University of Connecticut has the most successful women’s team in the history of college basketball, having won 11 national championships and taking part in every tournament since 1989. The Gamecocks’ first and only women’s national championship came in 2017, when they ended the Huskies’ three-year streak. Their 30-5 record was more than enough for the #1 spot in the Big East Conference and they were on a 15-game win streak heading into tonight’s game.

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson led the team in scoring and assists with 26 and 4 respectively, and forward Aliyah Boston led in rebounds with 16.

UConn guard Page Bueckers led the team in points and rebounds with 14 and 6 respectively, and guard Christyn Williams led the team in assists with 3.