BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team had a unlikely postseason run this year, becoming the unexpected Atlantic 10 Champions and then pulling off an incredible upset against Iowa, who had the fourth-highest points per game in Division I.

Unfortunately, the Spiders’ Cinderella run ended tonight with a huge loss against the Providence Friars, 51-79. This year’s run was their best in the tournament since 2011, when they lost in the Sweet Sixteen by 20 to 1-seed Kansas.

Richmond forward Nick Cayo led the Spiders in points with 18 on 9-11 shooting, he also had 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Forward Grant Golden had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal. Guard Jacob Gilyard, who had been a critical factor in the Spiders’ success this year, struggled tonight with just 4 points on 2-10 shooting and 0-7 from three.

Providence forward Noah Horchler led the Friars in points and rebounds with 16 and 13 respectively, he also had an assist, a steal and a block. Guard A.J. Reeves led the team in assists with 5 and had 12 points. Guard Al Durham came off the bench to get 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.