RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team is keeping the upset train going with their latest victory against the 5-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the Big Ten Tournament this year and boasted the best assist/turnover ratio in Division I.

The bracket-busting Spiders are now looking ahead to their next matchup against the 4-seed Providence Friars, who had the 40th most free throws made and 50th lowest opposing field goal percentage this year.

Compared to Iowa, the Friars are unremarkable statistically, but their impressive 26-5 overall record was the best in the very competitive Big East Conference. They’ll be facing a formidable challenger in Richmond, whose experienced and disciplined starters have them ranked highly in several categories. The Spiders have the 11th fewest turnovers per game, 16th best assist/turnover ratio, 18th fewest personal fouls per game and 28th best turnover margin in Division I.

To help cheer on the Spiders in their Cinderalla run, the University of Richmond is hosting another watch party at the Robins Center for students, faculty, staff and alumni. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the on-campus watch party, the University of Richmond Alumni Association is hosting a watch party at Atlas 42 in Glen Allen. Fans planning on going to the Atlas 42 watch party should RSVP here.

Richmond’s second round game against Providence tips off on Saturday, March 19 at 6:10 p.m.