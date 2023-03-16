UVA Men’s Basketball team loses in first round of NCAA Tournament to Furman Paladins

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The No. 4 seed University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team was stunned by a first-round upset in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins.

Furman’s JP Pegues drained a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left on the clock after a steal off UVA’s Kihei Clark. That basket would ultimately win the game. The game ultimately ended 68-67.

UVA conceded a 12-point lead before making a comeback for a two-point lead.

The Cavaliers entered the NCAA tournament with a 25-7 record to face Furman (27-7) in the first round. UVA earned an at-large bid into the tournament and Furman acquired the Southern Conference’s automatic bid.

UVA was 1-0 all-time against Furman in the series before 2023’s defeat, dating back to 2004-05.

Furman advances to the next round of the tournament against the winner of No. 5 San Diego State and No. 12 College of Charleston. That game will be Saturday, March 18.