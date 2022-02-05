VCU Basketball rights the ship against Duquesne, 71-62

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) drives to the basket past Connecticut guard R.J. Cole (2) during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The VCU Rams Men’s Basketball team appears to have returned to form after defeating the Duquesne Dukes at home 71-62.

VCU came into this game fresh off their worst loss of the year, collapsing against Dayton Wednesday, 82-52. Duquesne, who hasn’t won a game since Jan. 8, were looking to capitalize off of VCU’s apparent disorientation.

Things didn’t look good for the Rams to start, as they went down by five early and were trailing for almost the entire first half. When the clock reached halftime, Duquesne’s lead was just one.

With 14:10 left to go, F Jalen DeLoach made a dunk off an assist from G Ace Baldwin to put the Rams up by one, and they never relinquished the lead.

The Rams led by as many as eight in the second half as they made they made things difficult for the Dukes on defense, holding them to just 31.1% from the field while shooting 48.2% themselves.

VCU F Hason Ward had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Baldwin also had 13 points, along with seven assists and three steals. G KeShawn Curry had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. G Marcus Tsohonis had 11 points off the bench.

In conference play, VCU moves to 7-3 — which comes with third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Duquesne, with tonight’s loss making seven in a row, are 7-1 in conference games and remain in last place.

VCU will welcome the 12-9 Rhode Island Rams to the Siegel Center Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.