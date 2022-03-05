RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Though both teams greatly exceeded expectations this year, the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams and University of Richmond Spiders men’s basketball teams both ended their seasons on a sour note with losses in their respective matchups.

The Spiders fell 65-72 to the defending A10 champion St. Bonaventure Bonnies on the road Friday. Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway and Spiders forward Tyler Burton both led their teams with 21 points.

Even though they took the loss tonight, VCU saved themselves from what could have been a much worse situation. Down 24-41 to the Saint Louis Billikens at halftime, the Rams were facing a blowout. They clawed back to close the gap during the second half, and got it within one point off a Vince Williams 3-pointer in the final minute. A three-point play by Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins with about 20 seconds left to go set the final score in place, 69-65.

Williams, who played the full 40 minutes, scored a career-high 26 points. Guard Ace Baldwin had 12 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds and guard KeShawn Curry led the Rams in steals with 3. Saint Louis guard Gibson Jimerson came off the bench to lead his team in points with 19. Collins had 12 points and 7 assists.

The Billikens ended VCU’s eight-game winning streak that began all the way back in January, after they lost by 30 to Dayton.

George Mason, Richmond and VCU’s fellow Virginia A10 team, also dropped their final game of the regular season today, falling to the University of Massachusetts, 83-80.

George Mason and Richmond both begin their run in the A10 tournament on Tuesday, March 10. VCU, who has earned a double-bye with a top-4 seed will face whoever wins Richmond’s opening round on Friday, March 11.