RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Men’s Basketball team completed a full Commonwealth sweep after winning tonight’s game against George Mason University.

The Rams ended their senior night on a high note, leaving the court with a final score of 72-66.

The GMU Patriots were the only team left standing between VCU and a perfect record against Virginia teams for the 2021-2022 season.

The win bumps the Rams up to a six-game win streak, with only three games left in their regular season.

The Rams will play UMass away on Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, March 1, and will round out their regular season with a trip to Saint Louis on Saturday, March 5.