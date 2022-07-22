RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Jarren McAllister will miss time for the third season in a row due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

VCU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades announced Friday that McAllister recently tore his right ACL during a non-contact workout.

“I’m heartbroken for Jarren because he has worked so hard to get back on the floor from his most recent surgery,” said Rhoades. “He has handled all of this with such incredible class. Jarren has all the support of his teammates and coaches as he recovers once again.”

A redshirt junior from Wake Forest, North Carolina, McAllister missed the entirety of the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons due to two separate ACL tears. He last played for the Rams as a freshman on March 6, 2020 against Davidson.

McAllister attended Heritage High School in Wake Forest, where he led his team to a Regional Championship in 2018 and later attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia, where he was ranked the #9 player in his class in Virginia by 247Sports.

VCU Chief Medical Officer performed the surgery to repair the ligament. According to VCU Athletics, McAllister’s recovery timeline is yet to be determined.