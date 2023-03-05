GREENSBORO, N.C.. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball team are Atlantic Coast Conference Champions for the first time after a 75-67 win against the Louisville Cardinals in the final round of the conference tournament.

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore led the Hokies in scoring with 25 points, also recording four rebounds and four assists. Forward Elizabeth Kitley scored 20 points and recorded five rebounds. Forward Taylor Soule scored 13 points and recorded five rebounds and one assist. Center Kayana Traylor scored nine points and recorded six rebounds and four assists.

Louisville guard Chrislyn Carr led the Cardinals in scoring with 27 points. Center Hailey Van Lith scored 12 points and record two rebounds and two assists. Guard Olivia Cochran scored 11 points and recorded five rebounds and one assist.

Having defeated Miami and Duke earlier in the tournament on their way to face Louisville in the final, this is the Hokies’ tenth win in a row.

This is the Hokies’ first ACC Championship in women’s basketball since becoming a member of the conference in 2004. With the win, the Hokies have earned a spot in the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament.