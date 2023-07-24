BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kenny Brooks has signed a contract extension which will keep him coaching the Hokies until at least March of 2029.

A former assistant coach at Virginia Military Institute and head coach at James Madison University, where he played for three seasons, Brooks became the Hokies’ head coach in 2016. In the seven seasons since, the team has had an overall record of 155-74.

Last year, the Hokies went 31-5, won their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship, earned a 1-seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and made it all the way to the Final Four, losing to eventual champions LSU Tigers.

Brooks was the first Black head coach to win an ACC championship and the third to take a team to the women’s Final Four. The Hokies’ performance last year was enough for him to be named a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.

“Chrissy and I have enjoyed our time with Hokie Nation and the Blacksburg community and look forward to many new and exciting memories to come,” said Brooks. “Last but not least, I’m excited to continue on this journey with my wonderful staff and group of young ladies that represent the VT culture so well. Go Hokies!”

The Hokies have two games scheduled so far for the upcoming season. The first, on Nov. 9, will be against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the second, on Nov. 30, will be against LSU, the team that knocked them out of the Final Four last season.