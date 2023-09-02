(WRIC) — College football is finally back — and ABC is broadcasting four of the first games of the 2023 season this weekend.

College football on ABC begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the University of Virginia facing off against the University of Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee, who gained more offensive yards and scored more points per game than any other team in college football last year, is ranked No. 12 going into their first game of the season.

This game will be Virginia’s first since three members of the team were shot and killed on the university’s campus by a former player in November 2022. Mike Hollins, a senior running back who was also shot but survived, is currently listed as out on ESPN’s website.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Boise State University faces off against the University of Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Washington, who gained more passing yards per game than any other team last year, is ranked No. 10 and hopes to open their season with a win against currently-unranked Boise State.

At 7:30 p.m., the University of North Carolina faces off against the University of South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At No. 21, North Carolina is the second-highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team heading into the season, behind Clemson University and Florida State University.

ABC’s final game of the weekend features two ranked teams — No. 5 Louisiana State University and No. 8 Florida State University, the ACC’s highest-ranked team. Louisiana State is currently the Southeast Conference’s third-ranked team behind Alabama and Georgia.