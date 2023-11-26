HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison University’s (JMU) football team will play in the bowl season for the first time, according to an announcement by the bowl alliance on Sunday morning.

JMU was officially declared available for selection into a bowl game after there were not enough eligible teams, according to the NCAA.

This comes after ongoing controversy surrounding the football team being barred from postseason play.

JMU finished its second NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) season with an overall score of 11-1, with a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference games.

A total of 82 teams will be part of bowl season, which begins on Dec. 16, according to an announcement by the university.

The full bowl schedule will be announced next Sunday, Dec. 3 on ESPN.